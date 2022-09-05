Zong Announces its ‘Social Contract’ in Response to the Catastrophic Floods

In response to one of the worst humanitarian disasters to hit the country in the past few years, Zong 4G has announced a new social contract, dedicated to providing relief to flood affectees and helping rebuild Pakistan.

With a three-point agenda, the company has laid out its strategy to help rebuild Pakistan – #ZongStandsByPakistan

Fully realizing its role as the leader in converged communications, Zong 4G has designed a strategy to ensure that people have unhindered access to services to stay connected with their loved ones during this catastrophic event and to provide on-ground support and care both in the short-term and long-term.

“As a socially responsible company, Zong 4G understands the needs of the affectees and knows it’s a long journey ahead of us to build our vision of Digital Pakistan. We are committed to ensuring, that through partnerships we deliver to the communities and we will continue our efforts in ensuring that Zong 4G unites and connects Pakistan during these challenging times. Zong 4G stands by Pakistan,” said the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

Phase 1: Robust Connectivity

In today’s world, a country’s connectivity infrastructure plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy and functioning society.

During this critical time, Zong 4G fully understands the increased need of making sure everyone in the country is easily able to connect with their vulnerable loved ones, government agencies, and rescue services.

As a priority, the company has deployed all its technical teams in the disaster-struck areas, who are working round the clock to further reduce the resolution time for network-related issues.

Additionally, considering the unforeseen financial losses that Pakistanis face, Zong 4G is providing all flood affectees with daily free on-net minutes to make sure they can easily connect with rescue services and their loved ones.

Phase 2: Delivering Necessities for Survival

Zong 4g’s 2nd phase is to effectively roll out an extensive relief program delivering necessities for all internally displaced people.

The first few weeks during a crisis are critical as people require urgent support for basic necessities, understanding this need the company is working closely with the concerned government departments and NGOs in a coordinated effort to ensure essential needs such as food, medications, and shelter are provided on an urgent basis.

Phase 3: Rehabilitation & Rebuilding the Country

The destruction caused by these floods would require an extensive plan along with a long-term commitment to rebuilding Pakistan’s infrastructure.

While keeping people at the heart of everything Zong 4G does, the company will focus on rehabilitating societies by helping empower them through digital services that will spur economic activity.

By leveraging the power of the widest 4G network in the country, the company will work toward strengthening societal and economic resilience.