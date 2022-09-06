Xiaomi Launches One of Its Most Affordable Phones to Date

Redmi has just launched a new phone series in India that will consist of the most affordable handsets from the Chinese brand. Redmi A1 is now one of the cheapest Xiaomi phones to date, starting at only $81.

Design and Display

As you would expect from a modern budget phone, Redmi A1 has a waterdrop notch selfie camera and noticeable surrounding bezels. The screen is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The rear panel has a textured finish and is available in Light Blue, Classic Black, or Light Green color options. There is no fingerprint unlocking onboard.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi A1 is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio A22 SoC with a limited amount of memory. You only get a single 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, but thankfully, there is a dedicated memory card slot for storage expansion.

This is likely the only Xiaomi phones that comes with almost stock Android 12 without MIUI. Since there is little to no bloatware, the software should run better than other budget Xiaomi phones.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back of the phone, including an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth unit. There is no word on video recording capabilities, but this phone can likely record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

Although it is only a budget phone, Xiaomi has not held back on battery capacity. It has a 5,000 mAh cell onboard, but there is no fast charging support. It does include a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi A1 has a starting price of $81 in India, meaning it should have similar pricing if it arrives in Pakistan. There is no confirmation of a local launch, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.

Redmi A1 Specifications