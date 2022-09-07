Affordable Realme C33 With Large Battery and 50MP Camera

Realme had a few announcements to make this week including a new phone, a smartwatch, and a pair of wireless earbuds. Realme C33 is now the latest model in its budget C series and also one of its most affordable phones of 2022.

Design and Display

Design-wise, Realme C33 looks almost the same as 9i 5G that came out last month, but with one less camera on the back. On the front, it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel.

Realme has not revealed the screen resolution, but is most likely 720p. The peak brightness is 400 nits and the touch sampling rate is 120Hz.

Internals and Storage

Unlike its 9-series look alike, Realme C33 is powered by the modest Unisoc T612 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. You can expand storage by up to 1 TB through a micro SD card.

In terms of software, the phone boots Android 12 OS with Realme UI S Edition, which has been designed specifically for budget phones.

Cameras

The main camera setup is quite basic, including a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP portrait camera. There is no word on video recording, but it is likely limited to 1080p 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

Sadly, Realme is sticking with a micro USB port for charging the 5,000 mAh battery. It has no fast charging support.

Realme C33 will be available in Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea color options for a starting price of $112. It is only available in India for now.

Specifications