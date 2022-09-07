Bulls Eye Sells its Stake in Symmetry to Consortium Led By Himmah Capital Co-Founder

Bulls Eye, a leading marketing and advertising group in Pakistan sold its controlling stake in Symmetry, leading digital marketing and consulting company to a consortium of investors arranged by Syed Asim Zafar, Co-Founder of Himmah Capital Limited, an advisory and private equity firm established and licensed in the United Arab Emirates.

Bulls Eye invested in Symmetry in 2018 to strategically get a foothold into the growing digital and social media consulting industry after having established itself in the advertising and activation business.

Commenting on this deal, Managing Director Bulls Eye Group, Shoaib Qureshy said, “I am very happy, as this investment delivered great dividends for us in quick time. We look forward to making such smart investments in the future too”.

Giving his two cents on the deal, Himmah Capital Co-Founder, Syed Asim Zafar said, “Population in our region is young and cost of technology is declining. The business is poised for strong organic growth in the coming years as more media spent is diverted toward digital. Strategically, we would also like to see Symmetry not only expand its business regionally, particularly in the GCC region where we have a strong presence but also pivot into a full fledge digital technology platform”.

Bulls Eye Communications is Pakistan’s & Oman’s leading new breed creative agency. It has a strong presence in advertising, activation, digital, content, and brand consultancy services in the region.