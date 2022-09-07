Pakistani Students Start Returning to China Under New Visa Policy

Pakistani students have started returning to China under a new visa policy that was implemented by the Chinese authorities on 24 August.

Bilal Khan, a Ph.D. student at East China Normal University (ECNU) in Shanghai, was able to go back to China after the new policy was made effective.

He revealed that the process was convenient, and the authorities were cooperative. However, Khan added that for students to have a problem-free experience, they must adhere to the quarantine regulations and cooperate with the authorities.

Khan was accompanied by another student on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to the Chinese city of Xi’an. Most of the Pakistani passengers on the flight were post-doctoral students, many of whom also had Chinese work permits.

As per the details, Khan shared the news about his departure to Xi’an in accordance with the new policy on social media and his post got several comments from Pakistani students studying in China, who revealed that their application processes were also underway.

The students also stated that their universities had informed them to make early preparations for their return under the new policy guidelines of the Chinese government.

The students lauded the efforts of Ji Rong, the Counselor at the Department of Asian Affairs in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), who has worked diligently for the return of international students to China.