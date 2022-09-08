China to Plant Trees Along Torkham-Karachi N-5 National Highway

As Pakistan increasingly confronts the challenges of Climate Change, Yunnan province of China has come forward to help Pakistan get better prepared for the same.

Yunnan, the province known for its balanced, green development with a focus on ecological uplift, is sponsoring sizeable tree plantation drives on National Highway-5 (N-5).

The project named “Go Green Pakistan, Yunnan Chapter, Page 1” is co-donated by the province, through Yunnan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and China Yunnan Sunny Road and Bridge Corporation, working in Pakistan on various infrastructure projects.

Yunnan is globally acclaimed for its significant progress in environmental protection through restoring forests and reducing pollution.

It is expected that the tree plantation along N-5 would help reduce fast-increasing pollution, enhance green coverage, check unabated carbon emissions and help the country mitigate the negative consequences of global warming. This would certainly make a positive impact on the environment of the area.

The provincial authorities and representatives aim to come up with more such projects in Pakistan in near future. Pakistan indeed is in dire need of the same and it comes as timely, relevant assistance.