Finance Ministry Revises Basic Pay and Grant Adhoc Relief Allowance for Civil Servants

The Finance Ministry has revised Basic Pay Scale and Grant Adhoc Relief Allowance 2022 at 15 percent of Basic Pay to the Executive and Supervisory Staff of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations.

The Finance Ministry has issued circulars in this regard. According to the circular, consequent upon Revision of Basic Pay Scales and grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2022 at 15 percent of Basic Pay to the Civil Servants in Basic Pay Scale 1 to 22, it has been decided that the grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2022 at 15 percent of basic pay.

The relief allowance will be subject to existing conditions and will also apply to the employees of Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations, which have adopted the Federal Government’s Basic Pay Scales Scheme in totality.

The above orders will, however, not apply to those Public Sector Corporations and Autonomous /Semi-Autonomous Bodies, which have adopted different pay scales/allowances. In the case of such organizations, the grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2022 at 15 percent of basic pay subject to existing conditions will be allowed with the concurrence of the Standing Committee of Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective Board of Directors/Governors.

The grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance 2022 at 15 percent of basic pay will invariably be tagged with the financial position of the organization.

The Finance Ministry has also clarified that Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations, etc., will forward the cases of executive/supervisory staff (only) with the recommendations of their respective Boards for concurrence of the Finance Division to the grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2022 at 15 percent of basic pay subject to existing conditions on 01 July 2022 and subsequently, on the same analogy, this benefit will be allowed to the non-executive/non-supervisory staff of the Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations with the approval of their Board of Director/Governors.

The Finance Ministry has requested to all ministries and divisions convey these instructions to Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous.