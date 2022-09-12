Cabinet to Take Up Expansion of Energy Efficient Fans Quality Policy

The federal cabinet will take up the issue of expansion of energy efficient fan quality policy in its meeting scheduled for Tuesday (tomorrow).

As per the agenda of the meeting, a copy of which is available to ProPakistani, the cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take up a 6-point agenda including the ongoing investigation of over-booking in the official Hajj quota.

ALSO READ CCOP Allows Re-Engaging Adviser for Sale of LNG Plants

The cabinet will ratify the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP), held on 7th September 2022.

The decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), held on 7th and 8th September 2022 respectively will also be ratified by the cabinet.

The cabinet will also review the overall political and economic situation of the country.