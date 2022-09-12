Govt to Add Transparency in Relief Aid Through Digital Dashboard

Flood relief donors around the country have been questioning whether their aid is reaching the right places. This is why the government has decided to be fully transparent about incoming and outgoing funds through the donation system, at least for the PM Flood Relief Fund.

The government will achieve this through a digital dashboard that will keep the public informed about donations being received and distributed among the victims. The decision was made during a meeting headed by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

As the name says, this dashboard will be fully digital and will be accessible to everyone to ensure transparency. During the meeting, the PM said that the dashboard has been made using modern technology to provide all kinds of details for flood donations. The media and public will also be informed about measures taken to aid with relief.

As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing. They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent.The audit reports will be made public. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 3, 2022

He also said that the PM Flood Relief fund will be audited by the Accountant General Private Revenues (AGPR) and an unnamed private audit firm of “global standing”. These organizations will audit incoming and outgoing funds and the audit reports will be available to the public.

Moreover, the Prime Minister reviewed the restoration of services in affected areas and called for the recovery of power supply and other infrastructures such as roads, bridges, and more. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been actively reporting the recovery of mobile coverage sites. So far, the regulator has helped recover thousands of sites to the point there are less than 1% of affected sites at the moment.

ALSO READ PTA Restores 3,066 Telecom Sites Disabled by Floods

Flood relief donations are coming in strong as well. The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail revealed that the government has provided over Rs. 70 billion for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.