Govt to Create a Huge Wall to Save Dadu From Raging Floods

The authorities have announced to build a ring floodwall along the riverbanks of the Burda canal in Dadu, as the threat of flood looms over the city.

According to authorities, they are trying to construct a 15-foot high ring wall using heavy machinery after the raging floods originating from Manchar Lake created breaches in the river barrier.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, surveyed Dadu yesterday and termed it the most affected district by the recent floods. In addition, he also reviewed the flooded city’s rescue and relief operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISRP) said in a statement.

Furthermore, a small bridge over the Bhan Syedabad-Johi link road was washed away following which the floodwaters passed Dadu’s ring road. The Irrigation department of Sindh said that the Johi town in Dadu was saved from a disaster after unidentified men dug breaches.

Besides, the water level of Manchar Lake is elevating again after planned breaches were made to protect nearby cities of Sehwan and Bhan Syedabad. The lake had reached its overflow threshold last week when the irrigation department decided to create breaches. It is pertinent to mention that the floodwater from the lake submerged over 150 villages, failing the Indus link canal that moves water from the catchment area of Manchar Lake to the Indus River.

Note here that over 621 people have died due to floods in Sindh.

Via DailyTimes