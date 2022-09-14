Germany Extends Full Support for Flood Relief to Pakistan

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas expressed sympathy for the loss of lives and devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and extended his country’s full support for flood relief to Pakistan.

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division today.

The Finance Minister welcomed the German envoy and congratulated him on joining his mission to Pakistan. The Finance Minister highlighted bilateral relations and the level of development in these relations between Germany and Pakistan. It was shared that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Germany including trade and economic relations.

The Finance Minister also apprised the ambassador about the economic policies of the present government aiming at the promotion of trade and investment. He further informed about the devastation caused by the recent floods and the losses to the economy of Pakistan.

Alfred Grannas thanked the Finance Minister and expressed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both countries especially economic and trade relations. The ambassador also expressed sympathy for the loss of lives and devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan. He further extended his country’s full support for flood relief to Pakistan.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation and stressed enhancing these relations.