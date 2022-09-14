Govt to Deploy ‘Internet Vans’ in Flood-Hit Areas for BISP Cash Disbursements

The government has decided to engage the services of Pak Datacom for the distribution of cash under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in flood-affected non-coverage areas.

According to sources, PTA has contacted Pak Datacom Limited (PDL) for the provision of satellite internet on the request of the BISP in no service areas of Balochistan. PDL will deploy radio communication vans which are fast and reliable means for short-distance communication up to 40 Km. These can also be used in areas where optical fiber or wired media is not available.

According to sources, Pak Datacom radio communication vehicles will go with the Benazir Income Support Program teams to the areas where there is no telecom service. With these vehicles, these areas will get mobile and internet coverage and by using that cash will be distributed to the flood victims of these areas under BISP.

PTA has identified seven areas of Balochistan where there are service problems, according to sources there are some areas of Balochistan where telecom sites have been affected after the floods, and there are some areas where there is call service but no internet service. A large area of Balochistan has not been covered by optical fiber, leading to internet problems here. In these districts like Awaran, Nushki, Kacchi, and others, there are difficulties in the distribution of cash under BISP.

Sources say that the PTA has contacted Pak Datacom from where a positive response has been received, BISP has been informed about the availability of radio communication vans. The number of satellite internet vehicles to be deployed with BISP will be decided soon.