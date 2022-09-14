PM Shehbaz Announces Free Electricity for Residents of Flood-Hit Areas

The Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, announced that citizens in the flood-hit areas no longer have to pay their electricity bills for the months of August and September. He said this during his visit to the flood-hit areas in Sohbatpur in Balochistan.

He also waived off the fuel charge adjustments (FCAs) for consumers with less than 300 units of electricity usage.

The PM listened to the problems of women as well and issued directives for their solutions. He instructed the authorities to accelerate the relief and restoration work, as well as the extraction of water in the affected areas. He stressed the importance of preventing an epidemic in the area.

PM Sharif also revealed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief has been instructed to collect mineral water bottles from all across Pakistan, and ensure their delivery and distribution to the flood-hit regions.

He expressed that the relief and restoration were not part of any political campaign and that the motives behind the rescue operations were pure. He said, “The relief announcements are not a part of politics but to save the state”.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, informed the PM about the ongoing rehabilitation activities as well. He said that over 200,000 mosquito nets have already been distributed among the flood victims and that medical camps have also been established to deliver medical care to the refugees.