HBL Introduces Islamic Branchless Banking

Habib Bank Limited has introduced Islamic branchless banking in order to enhance the penetration of banking services in the lower-income group with limited needs for financial services.

This is the second attempt of any bank to launch the Islamic version of branchless banking. Previously, Meezan Bank in collaboration with Ufone had made an attempt to introduce the world’s first Islamic branchless banking services MeezanUpaisa but it did not succeed due to issues of operations and interest.

HBL has launched the Sharia-compliant version of branchless banking, Konnect, which is also available on mobile app that makes a users’ phone number an account number. The registration of the account is done through the app.

Through the branchless banking services, the customers could avail a number of services including home and international remittances with designated transaction limits along with utility bills payment.

Over 25,000 Islamic accounts were opened through agents’ networks in the past few weeks which will surge to over 200,000 by the end of 2022 as projected by the bank.

The penetration of Islamic banking has increased significantly in Pakistan during the last ten years. Branchless banking will further enhance the footprint of Islamic banking services in Pakistan.