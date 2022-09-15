Putin Confirms Gas Supplies to Pakistan Possible as Infrastructure is Already in Place

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines at the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

During the meeting, President Putin stated that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible and that some of the necessary infrastructures are already in place, Russian state-owned agency RIA reported today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of #SCOSummit2022. pic.twitter.com/aAiuYbkHb4 — Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) September 15, 2022

ALSO READ UN and Law Ministry Launch ‘Tahaffuz’ Program for Protection of Women

PM Shehbaz arrived in Samarkand earlier today, followed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Prior to his departure for the summit, the Prime Minister stated that the global economic turmoil has necessitated the need for greater cooperation among SCO member countries, adding that the SCO vision represents the aspirations of 40 percent of the world’s population.

Leaving for Uzbekistan today to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. The global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation among the SCO member countries. The SCO vision represents the aspirations of 40% of world population. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 15, 2022

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to ‘Shanghai Spirit’. Mutual respect and trust can be the bedrock of shared development and prosperity,” he said.

ALSO READ Fuel Price Adjustment Charges to be Recovered in Full From Exempted Consumers

At the meeting, SCO leaders will discuss critical global and regional issues such as climate change, food security, energy security, and sustainable supply chains. They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future course of SCO cooperation.

China, Russia, four Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan), India, and Pakistan comprise the SCO. The CHS is the SCO’s highest forum for discussing and defining the organization’s strategy, prospects, and priorities.

Since becoming a full member of the SCO in 2017, Pakistan has actively contributed to the advancement of the organization’s core objectives through participation in various SCO mechanisms.