Shaheen Afridi to Fly From UK Directly for T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan’s bowling attack spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, will directly join the national squad in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup that will kick off on 16 October.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, will announce the national squads for England series, New Zealand tri-series, and T20 World Cup today, with Shaheen expected to be included for the mega-event only.

The left-arm pacer is currently undergoing rehab in London after suffering a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka earlier this year in July.

The injury ruled the 22-year-old out of the second Test match against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands tour, and the 2022 Asia Cup. He is likely to miss the home series against England and the tri-series to be held in New Zealand as well.

Pakistan fans are eagerly waiting for Shaheen to make his comeback to the national side. The pacer also recently shared an important update with the fans regarding his rehab.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Shaheen shared a video of himself doing light exercises under the guidance of a personal trainer. The tweet was captioned, “Almost there! Inshaa’Allah.”