GE Foundation Announces Grant of $100,000 to Support Flood Affectees in Pakistan

The GE Foundation has announced to donate $100,000 to support the flood relief activities in Pakistan.

According to foundation’s official statement, it will fund on-ground activities of Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, and help to provide immediate and direct support to Pakistan’s medical system. The donation will support the rehabilitation of 20 healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The foundation also asked the employees of General Electric (GE) to support flood relief efforts through the company’s ‘Matching Gifts Program.’

President GE Foundation and Vice President GE Linda Boff commented

We are honoured to support our long-standing partner Americares in helping families displaced by the disastrous floods in Pakistan and hope that this grant will provide relief to impacted communities

President, GE Pakistan Masroor Mahmud said

Restoring the health infrastructure’s functionality in the KPK province is critical in the battle against the disastrous floods the region has witnessed. Americares is on the ground in Pakistan helping to support these medical facilities, which continue to provide a lifeline to those displaced, and GE Pakistan is proud to stand with them

Americares Director of International Emergency Response Cora Nally stated

The flooding across Pakistan has devastated communities and put the health of millions of people at risk. We are honoured to receive this grant from the GE Foundation, which will help us address the most urgent needs of flood survivors and restore health services as quickly as possible.”

GE’s Disaster and Humanitarian Relief program responds to major global disasters and humanitarian crises, drawing on GE’s people, technology and other resources to reduce suffering and hasten recovery. Since 2020, GE Foundation’s philanthropic contribution to disaster relief totalled nearly $7.2 million