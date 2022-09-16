Over Rs. 18 Billion Invested in LPG Supply Infrastructure in FY21

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has anticipated a significant growth in LPG auto refueling stations in the country in the near future and said that an investment of Rs. 18.40 billion has been made in the LPG supply infrastructure during 2020-21.

The LPG companies entitled by their memorandum and article of the association are applying for a number of LPG storage/filling plants and LPG refueling stations in Light of LPG Policy and regulatory framework, said OGRA annual report 2020-21. Significant growth of LPG auto refueling stations is anticipated in near future, the annual report said.

In 2020-21, OGRA has issued 87 various licenses related to LPG. For the construction of LPG storage and filling plants, Ogra issued 30 licenses, for the operation of LPG storage and filling plants 11 licenses, one each license for the operation of LPG auto refueling station and construction of LPG production& storage facility respectively.

The regulator has recently initiated the licensing of transportation of LPG through road bowsers to ensure that only the compliance bowsers are engaged in road transportation of LPG. The regulator has issued 39 licenses for the transportation of LPG through bowsers.

The report further said during the FY 2020-21, an estimated investment of Rs. 18.40 billion has been made in the LPG supply infrastructure, whereas total investment in the sector to date is estimated at about Rs. 59.38 billion.