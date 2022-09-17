Oppo K10X Launched With 120Hz Display and 67W Charging for $213

Oppo’s K series of mid-rangers is expanding once again with the K10X that has just arrived in China for cheap. It is one of Oppo’s cheapest phones with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It has a cornered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The fingerprint sensor resides on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone’s main chipset is the Snapdragon 695, which brings 5G connectivity for cheap. The two memory configurations include an 8 GB RAM model with 128 GB storage and a 12 GB RAM variant with 256 GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot in the hybrid Dual SIM slot.

For software, you get Android 12 OS with Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Cameras

The main 64MP camera on the back has an f/1.79 aperture and it is flanked by a duo of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro shots. Video recording capabilities are limited to 1080p due to the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The cornered punch-hole cutout holds a 16MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specs are impressive including a 5,000 mAh cell with 67W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Oppo K10X will be available in Aurora and Polar Black color options for a starting price of $213 in China. It will likely reach the international market under a different name.

Oppo K10X Specifications