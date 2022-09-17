Oppo K10X Launched With 120Hz Display and 67W Charging for $213

Oppo’s K series of mid-rangers is expanding once again with the K10X that has just arrived in China for cheap. It is one of Oppo’s cheapest phones with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Design and Display
The screen is a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It has a cornered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The fingerprint sensor resides on the side atop the power button.
Internals and Software
As mentioned earlier, the phone’s main chipset is the Snapdragon 695, which brings 5G connectivity for cheap. The two memory configurations include an 8 GB RAM model with 128 GB storage and a 12 GB RAM variant with 256 GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot in the hybrid Dual SIM slot.
For software, you get Android 12 OS with Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 on top.
Cameras
The main 64MP camera on the back has an f/1.79 aperture and it is flanked by a duo of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro shots. Video recording capabilities are limited to 1080p due to the Snapdragon 695 SoC.
The cornered punch-hole cutout holds a 16MP snapper.
Battery and Pricing
Battery specs are impressive including a 5,000 mAh cell with 67W fast charging for quick top-ups.
Oppo K10X will be available in Aurora and Polar Black color options for a starting price of $213 in China. It will likely reach the international market under a different name.
Oppo K10X Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.59″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 401 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 64MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Aurora, Polar Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging
- Price: $213