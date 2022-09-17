Sindh Announces Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Universities

All schools, colleges, and universities are observing a holiday today (Saturday) in Sindh, as the country commemorates the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The Education Department Sindh had issued a notification in this regard stating that all public and private educational institutes under the administrative authority of the College Education Department Sindh would remain closed on 17 September 2022.

Furthermore, the School Education and Literacy Department’s public and private schools, along with educational and training institutes under Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) would all observe a holiday on the specified day, the notification added.

The Sindh government also announced a ban on pillion riding on 16 and 17 September (19 and 20 Safar) across the province as a precautionary security measure for the Chehlum.

The provincial Home Department issued a notification stating that the decision has been taken to prevent any unfortunate situation during the religious processions. The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, the ban does not apply to journalists, differently-abled persons, the elderly, women, security personnel, and children.