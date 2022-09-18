Miftah, World Bank Officials Review Progress on RISE-II, PACE-II Programs

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail held a meeting with World Bank (WB) Country Director Najy Benhassine and Program Leader Energy Teuta Kacaniku on the Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) and Programme for Affordable Clean Energy (PACE-II) initiatives, at Finance Division today.

The finance minister was briefed on the progress on RISE-II and PACE-II programmes. The meeting deliberated over the overall progress achieved so far and discussed prior actions to be met for the timely completion of these programs.

The minister endorsed the officials for fast-tracking the progress of all initiatives and directed the completion of all prior actions required with respect to RISE-II and PACE-II programmes.

The finance minister also thanked the World Bank team for continuous support and facilitation.