Pakistan’s Mobile Imports Plunge 64% in First 2 Months of FY23

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $101.864 million during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), registering a negative growth of 64.38 percent when compared to $285.947 million during the same period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 62.51 percent growth and stood at $63.060 million in August 2022 when compared to $38.804 million in July 2022.

Mobile phone imports registered 62.16 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2022 when compared to $166.710 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $169.438 million during the first two months of FY23 and registered 53.84 percent negative growth when compared to $367.051 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 51.31 percent and stood at $101.537 when compared to $208.558 million in August 2021-22. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis overall telecom imports registered 49.54 percent growth in August when compared to $67.901 million during July.

Other apparatus imports stood at $67.574 million in July-August 2022 and registered 16.68 percent negative growth when compared to $81.104 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus remained at $38.477 million in August 2022 and registered 8.06 percent negative growth when compared to $41.848 million in August 2021 and registered 32.24 percent on a MoM basis when compared to $29.0097 million in July 2022.