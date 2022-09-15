Pakistan’s Textile Exports Register 4% Growth in First Two Months of FY23

Pakistan’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 4.18 percent during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $3.056 billion as compared to $2.933 billion during the same period of last year, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 7.71 percent in August 2022 on a year-on -year (YoY) basis and stood at $1.575 billion when compared to $1.462 billion during the same month of last year.

ALSO READ Pakistan Likely to Get $1.5 Billion Loan from ADB

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered a 6.37 percent growth compared to $1.481 billion in July 2022.

Raw cotton exports registered 100 percent growth in July-August 2022-23 on MoM as well as on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Cotton yarn exports registered 17.03 percent negative growth in July-August and stood at $35.339 million compared to $193.389 million during the same period of last year. On a YoY basis, cotton yarn exports registered 13.94 percent negative growth while on a MoM basis, they registered a 24.84 percent growth.

The country’s total exports during July-August 2022 stood at $4.737 billion (provisional) against $4.587 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing, registering an increase of 3.27 percent. The exports in August 2022 were $2.482 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.254 billion in July 2022 showing an increase of 10.12 percent and by 10.46 percent as compared to $2.247 million in August 2021.

ALSO READ Putin Confirms Gas Supplies to Pakistan Possible as Infrastructure is Already in Place

Main commodities of exports during August, 2022 were Knitwear (Rs. 99,362 million), Readymade garments (Rs. 72,897 million), Bed wear (Rs. 57,055 million), Cotton Cloth (Rs. 43,159 million), Rice Others (Rs. 22,569 million), Cotton Yarn (Rs. 19,679 million), Towels (Rs. 16,574 million), Madeup Articles (Excl. towels & Bedwear) (Rs. 13,355 million), Petroleum crude (Rs. 12,056 million) and Rice Basmati (Rs. 9,179 million).