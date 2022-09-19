Airlines Refund Rs. 40,000 FED to Passengers on Govt’s Orders

Domestic and international airlines have begun refunding business class passengers the Federal Excise Duty (FED),

The development comes after the federal government directed them to reimburse the passengers the FED amount.

They will refund Rs. 40,000 to every business class traveler who had purchased air tickets before 1 July 2022 and paid an additional FED.

Meanwhile, the airlines have asked the passengers in question to contact the airline officials for their refunds.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently announced that it would lower the cost of one-way tickets for students traveling to China in response to harsh criticism about their excessive airfares.

The national flag carrier had announced a 10 percent discount on one-way ticket rates to China. Besides this, those who purchase tickets directly from PIA’s booking office would get a 22 percent discount.

PIA has also increased the luggage limit for students from 40 kg to 80 kg. The changes are effective immediately.

Note that the PIA operates two special flights a week for Pakistani students returning to China to facilitate them to resume their studies. This includes flights from Pakistan to Chengdu and Xi’an.