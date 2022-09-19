CDA’s Property Transfer Process – Here’s What You’ll Need

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has simplified the property transfer process. Now, with a few easy steps, one can transfer their property without any hassle.

Moving forward, we bring you a concise yet informative blog on how you can transfer your property by keeping in view the guidelines and SOPs of CDA.

Changes Made by CDA for Property Transfer Process

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has simplified the processes of property transfer and other associated procedures in order to make things easier for the general population.

In this regard, many restrictions have been eliminated in order to facilitate the resolution of disputes pertaining to real estate.

Consolidation of Location

A proper transfer procedure is crucial for all the houses for sale in Islamabad. Do not invest your hard-earned money into properties that have not undergone a proper transfer procedure.

In this regard, the first printing of transfer letters for the industries that were dealt with in Estate Management-I has been consolidated into one location.

In accordance with this, from August 1st, the Assistant Director of the Admitting One-Window Operation Directorate is required to take a print of the transfer letter, sign, and stamp it, and then emboss it before handing it over to the transferee on the same day.

In this respect, the Directorate of Information Technology has been given orders to guarantee that all arrangements have been made by August 1st at the latest.

Centralized Processes

After the initial step of centralizing the process of issuing transfer letters for all of the sectors that were being dealt with by Estate Management-I, the next step will be to centralize the process of issuing transfer letters for the properties of the sectors that were being dealt with by the Estate Affectees Section.

For example, there are a number of plots for sale in Islamabad. If you have bought one recently and want to transfer it to someone else, you need to ensure that you have the transfer letter with you.

Legal Heirship

In a similar manner, the requirement for the process of transferring properties to legal heirs as part of an inheritance to acquire NOC from the Building Control Section has also been replaced with an undertaking.

In this regard, the legal heirs will now provide the Capital Development Authority with an assurance stating that they will be obligated to demolish any unlawful construction when the legal heirship procedure has been completed.

In this respect, the Building Control Section’s mandated processing fee is required to be submitted in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

On receipt of an application or other legal documentation for legal heirship, the Estate Management-I, State Management-II, and Estate Affectees Section will, as part of this procedure, forward the case to the Building Control Directorate to obtain reports in order to determine whether or not the Building Control Regulations have been violated.

In the event of a violation of the Building Control Regulation, the legal heirs are required to submit an affidavit to the Capital Development Authority stating that they will remove the violation within the following six months.

However, the property that has been transferred to the legal heirs cannot be transferred further until the violation of the Building Control Regulations 2020 has been eliminated.

It is important to remember that if a property is to be passed to the legal heirs, the non-conferring use of the property must be stopped first. This is the case even if the property does not currently come within the category of non-conferring use.

Time Duration for a No Demand Certificate (NDC)

In a similar fashion, the duration of time required to issue a No Demand Certificate (NDC) by Estate Management-I and Estate Management-II has also been shortened to four days.

In this respect, instructions have been given to ensure that the process of granting NDC certificates is finished within a period of four days following the filing of an application.

In this scenario, in the event that there is a legal difficulty, the allottee or the applicant would be informed in a timely manner as to the reason why the NDC will not be provided based on their request.

Documents Required for the Transfer of Property

The following paperwork is necessary for the transfer of the plot/property. Both parties must complete the prescribed transfer application, which must be properly signed by the first-class officer and, in the event of an Oustee, countersigned by the first-class magistrate.

Transfer fee in the form of a payment order, at the stipulated rate.

Original letter of allocation or offer.

NIC copies of the attesting officer, the attesting attorney, and the allottee(s).

Three sample signatures, the thumbprint of the assignee(s), and the attorney (attested) A picture of the two people.

Indemnity bond signed by both parties on Rs.30 judicial stamp paper, properly registered with a notary public or oath commissioner, and countersigned by a first-class magistrate with an extra indemnity bond in the case of the Oustee of the Sheikhpur village.

Unoccupied site exempted by NOC from Revenue.

NOC for non-compliant usage of the property from CDA’s Building Control Section.

Original attorney and letter of CDA acceptance Attorney’s affidavit confirming the life of the assignee and the agent of the attorney.

Original CDA agreement and, if finalized, CDA’s letter granting approval to mortgage

The loan-giving institution’s NOC.

If the intended transferee is located overseas, a special power of attorney with copies of the passport and identification card that have been properly authenticated by the Pakistani embassy, high commission, or consulate must also be submitted.

NIC copies of the witness’s affidavit for a duplicate NIC and a discrepancy in the signature that has been properly attested by a notary public or oath commissioner and countersigned by a first-class magistrate.

If the allottee is a female, a blood relative must accompany her and provide documentation to prove her identity.

For plots given by the CDA to Oustee of Islamabad, a CDA-required affidavit that has been lawfully witnessed by a notary public or oath commissioner and countersigned by a first-class magistrate. In the instance of a government employee’s NOC from his department.

A Way Forward

It is important to point out that the current administration of CDA has already made a number of initiatives toward the resolution of property-related concerns raised by the general public.

The CDA Facilitation Centre has been made operational, and hotline 1819 has also been established in order to serve residents with effective services by making use of current technological advancements.

These efforts are geared toward providing speedy solutions to issues raised by residents, and they will also contribute to the development of the CDA into an efficient organization for service delivery.