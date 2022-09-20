AI/ML Bootcamp for Pakistan and ASEAN Startups Is Right Round the Corner

In the course of businesses’ digital transformation, organizations are swamped with vast amounts of data that are both incredibly valuable and increasingly challenging to collect, process, and analyze.

In order to manage this data, mine it for insights, and act upon these insights, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) can play a critical role.

Through AI/ML, organizations can gain insights from their data, automate tasks, and improve the capabilities of their systems.

Using AI/ML, businesses can achieve measurable outcomes such as:

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction

Optimized Solutions/Services

Automated Operations

Differentiated Digital Services

Controlled Costs

Boosted Revenues

Quick and Accurate Decisions

AI/ML Opportunity for Pakistan and ASEAN Startups

To facilitate startups in implementing AI/ML solutions to their business, Epiphany and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are launching an exclusive five-week, free, virtual mentorship program aimed at growing AI/ML awareness in ASEAN and Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

The goal is to help selected startups transform their businesses through AI/ML implementation through a series of workshops, masterclasses, and mentorship with AWS and tech industry-leading experts.

Startups from any vertical that are using AI/ML already or plan to use AI/ML can apply to the program. Through the course of the program, they will receive support from AWS experts, and tech and business mentors to design, refine, and deploy their AI/ML use cases.

At the end of the program, top-performing startups will receive cash prizes, exclusive swag, and AWS credits (subject to AWS promotional credit terms and conditions).

One of the most exciting features of the program is a VC matching event where selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch to leading VCs from Southeast Asia and Pakistan.

So, don’t miss out on this opportunity and apply now for the program at https://epiphanyofficial.co/ai-ml-reactor2022/.