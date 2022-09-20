Peugeot Sells Over 200 Units in a Month Since Launch

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (PLMC) sold around 250 Peugeot cars in August 2022. A report claims — without sharing the exact figure — that the company witnessed an increase in sales of both Peugeot 2008 Active and Allure variants.

It adds that the main reason for the rise in sales is the ready availability of Peugeot SUVs, compared to competitors that have lengthy delivery times. Furthermore, with its price remaining unchanged, 2008 has suddenly become a desirable option.

Details

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which goes to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2008 comprises several high-tech amenities like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180° camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

The SUV’s base variant costs Rs. 5,250,000 while the range-topping variant costs Rs. 5,850,000. Although still expensive, 2008’s price is now in the same neighborhood as Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra, which make it an enticing value.

Via: Autojournal.pk