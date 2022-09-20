Proton is Offering Free 50-Point Inspection For Its Cars

Al-Haj Automotive (Proton Pakistan) has launched a 50-point free inspection for Proton cars in all official dealerships across Pakistan. Additionally, the company is offering 15% discount on the maintenance of all parts.

Proton has launched this campaign at an opportune time, given that winter will see the use of cars becoming more frequent.

However, the offer is valid for a limited time only, with the duration in various dealerships as follows:

Proton in Pakistan

Proton made its debut in Pakistan in December 2020 with the launch of X70 SUV. Despite being the cheapest, it was the best SUV in terms of features and performance, compared to its competitors. However, the recent hikes have driven its price up to Rs. 7,190,000 — Rs. 1.8 million higher than its launch price.

In 2021, Proton launched the Saga in Pakistan to a warm reception. However, the warmth diminished with time due to lengthy delivery delays that were the result of pandemic-induced import hurdles and delays in the local assembly plant completion.

Proton has finally picked up the pace but has a long way to go before becoming a serious threat.

Flood Relief Efforts

Like several other automakers, Proton also participated in the flood relief efforts by launching the Esaar program. The company distributed ration bags and other essentials among the flood victims to aid them in their times of need.

The company distributed the ration bags across Pakistan, receiving appreciation from the public and the authorities.