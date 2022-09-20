Excise Dept. to Use a Smart App to Inspect Vehicles

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has begun using a smartphone application to perform physical inspection of vehicles.

Director of Excise Bilal Azam told the media on Monday that the initiative will ensure the presence of vehicles at the time of inspection to prevent misinformation.

During the inspection, officers will take a photo of the chassis code. They will then input the code into the integrated system via a digital application to confirm the physical inspection.

Once the document examination concludes, the applicants will receive a Form F and Fee receipt, as part of the registration and transfer procedure. The form will contain information about the vehicle’s owner.

The applicants must submit the documents at the designated window following the fee payment at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The applicants can also make the payment via the application. For fresh registrations, the relevant officials examine the documents and issue a registration number along with a physical inspection.

This rule is applicable to all locally manufactured, imported, and auctioned cars. The designated inspector will verify the vehicle’s information and issue a certificate of fitness, valid until a specified date.

Action Against Vehicular Infractions

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) began a strict operation against unregistered vehicles plying on the federal capital’s roads. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is spearheading the operation under the supervision of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The department recently also updated its e-challan system to ensure proper enforcement of discipline on the roads. In case of an infraction, the vehicle owners receive a notification via SMS immediately and face strict legal action if they fail to submit fines.

The e-challan is applicable to violations such as over-speeding, signal jumping, driving without lights, aggressive driving, excessive exhaust fumes, use of cellphones while driving, and seat belt and helmet violations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, during an official meeting, said that the rise in vehicular indiscipline calls for a zero-tolerance policy from the relevant departments.