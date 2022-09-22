BISP Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 31 Billion

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs. 31 billion among 1.2 million flood-affected families across Pakistan as of Thursday.

In a statement, BISP said that it is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs.25,000 to the flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan 134,860 flood affected families have received Rs. 3,371,500,000, 832,628 families have received Rs. 20,815,700,000 in Sindh, 126,096 families have received Rs. 3,152,400,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 152,725 families of Punjab have received Rs. 3,818,125,000.

On Thursday, 983 flood-affected families in Balochistan, 111,623 families in Sindh, 545 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 260 families in Punjab received financial assistance.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Pogramme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.