World Bank Announces $25 Million for KP to Rebuild Schools and Hospitals

The World Bank has announced to donate $25 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for the rehabilitation of hospitals, schools, and colleges damaged by the recent floods.

According to KP government officials, the donation will be utilized under the Human Capital Investment Project, of which $15 million will be allocated to the education sector and the rest to the health sector.

Data from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department shows that 1,100 schools have been damaged, of which 246 have been completely destroyed and 838 have been partially damaged.

Moreover, 918 primary schools have been damaged, of which 235 have been completely destroyed and 683 have been partially damaged.

DI Khan, Lower Dir, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan, Swat, Tank, Upper Chitral, Mansehra, Nowshera, and Haripur are the most affected districts where damage to educational facilities is concerned.

Health Department has revealed that 256 health facilities have been damaged, of which 56 have been completely destroyed and 200 have been partially damaged. The completely destroyed facilities include 33 Basic Health Units, 19 Civil Dispensaries, and 4 Rural Health Centers.

Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, and Kohistan Lower have the most damaged healthcare facilities. A couple of damaged healthcare facilities are located in Swat, Dir, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

Besides, the provincial government is also preparing a comprehensive report regarding the damages incurred due to floods and the amount of money required for the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure, the officials disclosed.

They added that the report will be completed before the end of September, and it will be sent to different international donors for seeking their financial and technical support for the rehabilitation of flood victims and destroyed infrastructure.