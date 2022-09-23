CCL Donates Lifesaving Medicines to Sri Lanka

CCL Pharmaceuticals has made a substantial donation of lifesaving medicine to the people of Sri Lanka. The medicines will help prevent organ failure in kidney transplant patients.

The donation was made by CCL via Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, facilitated by the High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Considering the current acute shortage of medicines that Sri Lanka is facing, the gesture will support the government of Sri Lanka in providing kidney patients with these critical drugs.

This aid comes under CCL’s Hand in Hand Sustainability under the UN SDG 2030 charter that focuses on enabling health and well-being for all.

In attendance at the event were Syed Umair Maroof – Business Head CCL, H.E Major General (Retd) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) – High Commissioner of Pakistan Sri Lanka, and Asmma Kamal – Trade & Investment Attaché at the High Commission of Pakistan, among others.

Representing CCL Sri Lanka team was Viraj Manatunga – Chief Strategy Officer of CIC Holding who handed over CCL’s Tacgraf medicine to Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health Sri Lanka, along with Secretary of Health – Rasitha Wijewantha, Chairman National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and CEO of NMRA.

The event took place at the Ministry of Health in Colombo.

“CCL is extremely pleased to be able to support the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka in responding to the medical needs of the country, as well as ensuring health & happiness through our Hand in Hand UN SDG promise towards health & well-being for all,” said Syed Umair Maroof – Business Head CCL.

H.E Major General (Retd) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) – High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, said, “The government and private sector of Pakistan will continue to do whatever possible in our capacity to support our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters, especially during these challenging times.”

“We highly appreciate CCL Pharmaceuticals in positively responding to our call for assistance and for providing lifesaving drugs to the people of Sri Lanka during these uncertain times. We are all together in this and we will create a positive impact collectively,” he added.

“The Ministry of Health warmly welcomes the support from the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka and CCL Pharmaceuticals Pakistan in the provision of such a critical drug for our people. This will go a long way in treating people with kidney failures,” said Dr. Keheliya.

He further added, “We certainly cannot afford to let our guard down due to the current economic situation, so it is reassuring to know that this support from CCL means we have medicine of the highest quality for providing critical healthcare to the people of Sri Lanka.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tacgraf is an immunosuppressant that is critical for more than 400 patients which makes up to 15%-20% of the kidney transplant patients in Sri Lanka.