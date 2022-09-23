Weekly Inflation Down to 29% After Hitting Record Highs

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended 22nd September 2022 recorded a decrease of 8.11 percent.

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 29.28 percent, down around 11 percent from 40.58 percent recorded last week. In the previous five weeks the YoY increase remained over 40 percent, including the all-time high of 45.50.

The YoY increase in prices was mainly due to increase in prices of tomatoes (117.55 percent), diesel (105.12 percent), petrol (91.87 percent), pulse masoor (75.38 percent), pulse gram (73.55 percent), mustard oil (65.64 percent), cooking oil-5 litre (63.63 percent), washing soap (61.50 percent), vegetable ghee-2.5 kg (59.42 percent), pulse mash (56.93 percent), vegetable ghee-1 kg (56.09percent), onions (50.83percent) and LPG (49.89 percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 percent), chilies powder (43.05 percent), sugar (19.20 percent) and gur (3.37 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 203.21 points against 221.14 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 decreased by 8.45 percent, 11.91 percent, 8.02 percent, 6.07 percent and 4.08 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on Week-over-Week (WoW) basis included electricity charges for q1 (64.23 percent), tomatoes (8.15 percent), LPG (3.82 percent), bananas (1.90 percent), garlic (1.31 percent), pulse masoor (0.99 percent), cooking oil-dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.78 percent), onions (0.46 percent), vegetable ghee-dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.34 percent) and vegetable ghee-dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.06 percent).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included wheat flour bag 20 kg (22.47 percent), tea-lipton yellow label (6.42 percent), chicken (4.52 percent), pulse gram (2.54 percent), bread plain (2.36 percent), cigarettes-capstan 20’s packet each (1.82 percent), rice-basmati broken (1.51 percent), potatoes (1.45 percent), pulse moong (1.31 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.07 percent), toilet soap-lifebuoy (0.94 percent), curd (0.87 percent), sugar (0.82 percent), beef with bone (0.75 percent), eggs (0.61 percent), petrol (0.60 percent), pulse mash (0.55 percent), milk fresh (0.52 percent), mutton (0.29 percent), sufi washing soap (0.28 percent), cooked beef (0.28 percent), match box (0.24 percent), mustard oil (0.22 percent), cooked daal (0.19 percent), georgette (0.06 percent) and powdered milk-nido (0.02 percent).