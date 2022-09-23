Industrial LPG Consumption Increased to 73% in 2020-21

The consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by the Industrial sector witnessed a huge increase of over 73 percent during 2020-21, whereas domestic and commercial sectors also observed a hike of around 1 percent each during the same period.

According to OGRA’s State of the Regulated Petroleum Industry Report 2020-21, around 61 percent of the LPG demand is met through local production, and the rest of 39 percent was imported during FY 2020-21.

According to the report, LPG share in the country’s primary energy supplies is 1.3 percent. The current size of the LPG market is around 1,292,539 MT/Annum, which is 12.46 percent higher compared to 1,149,352 MT/Annum during 2019-20. LPG consumption by the Industrial sector witnessed a huge increase of over 73 percent (from 184,328 to 319,265 MT) during 2020-21, whereas domestic and commercial sectors also observed an increase of around 1 percent each (from 472,056 MT to 475,678 MT) and (from 492,968 MT to 497,595 MT), respectively, during FY 2020-21.

In FY 2020-21, the import of LPG increased by 12.51 percent and 24 percent in refineries production (from 161,434 MT to 200,019 MT). LPG supplies from gas-producing fields declined by 5 percent from 593,061 to 560,922 M. Tons during the same period.

The current data shows that there are 23 operational LPG auto refueling stations, 11 LPG producers, 219 LPG marketing companies, more than 5,500 authorized distributors, and 56 LPG equipment manufacturing companies.