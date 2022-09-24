Tecno Pova Neo 5G Launched With Large Battery and 120Hz Display For $191

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 24, 2022 | 12:13 pm

Tecno has unveiled another mid-ranger, the Pova Neo 5G. The budget phone has just landed in India with decent specifications and a remarkable price tag. It should become available in other countries soon.

ALSO READ

Design and Display

On the front, the phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The rear panel design is something similar to a diamond pattern and the fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

Internal hardware includes MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC which is paired with only a single memory configuration at 4 GB/ 128 GB. You can also expand storage through a memory card.

For software, you get Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 with Android 12 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor alongside an unspecified “AI” module. It likely has support for 1080p 30 FPS video recording and a few AI features. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a chunky 6,000 mAh battery onboard, which should keep the phone running through more than 2 days of use. It is paired with 18W wired charging.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G has a starting price of only $191. It will be available in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue color options.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 12, HiOS 8.6
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.8″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50MP (main) + secondary AI camera
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Sapphire Black, Sprint Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: $191

Aasil Ahmed

close
>