Engro Fertilizers’ Base Plant to Undergo 2 Month Long Maintenance

Engro Fertilizers Limited will commence scheduled maintenance and overhauling of its base plant from September 27 for the period of the next two months (60 days) in order to improve the efficiency and production of the plant of fertilizer products, according to a stock filing.

During this period, the production of the fertilizer may reduce from the company’s end, particularly from its main plant situated at Daharki.

Engro Fertilizers Limited is Pakistan’s largest urea player in terms of capacity, with Engro Urea as Pakistan’s oldest domestic urea brand. Over the years, the production capacity of its base plant has been enhanced from 173 kt/year to 975 kt/year through various projects.

The company recorded a profit of Rs. 5.4 billion in the first half of 2022 as against Rs. 10.5 billion profit recorded in the same period of the last year.