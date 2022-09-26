Friends Welfare Trust Initiates Relief Operations in Sindh

Friends Welfare Trust, in collaboration with Kuwait’s Government, is carrying out humanitarian aid and relief operations in Saeedabad, the city of Sindh, for thousands of people affected by the floods.

The Trust has set up a medical camp for the treatment of flood victims providing medical aid to elders, children, and women who are suffering from various infectious diseases including fever, malaria, diarrhea, gastro, skin allergies, etc.

Besides treatment through paramedical staff, the patients are also given the required medicines for the treatment of various ailments.

Accompanied by the Trust, a delegation of Kuwait’s Government also distributed ration bags, prepared food items, and drinking water among the flood victims of the area.

The Trust is engaged in ongoing relief activities in the vast area with the help of the Pakistan Air Force and volunteers of various welfare organizations which include the supply of drinking water at a massive scale through water tankers, distribution of prepared foods to far-flung areas, and provision of medical aid to patients.

The Trust is also providing necessary goods and cash to flood-affected people in Saeedabad considering the turbulent prevailing situation in the area.

Chairman, Friends Welfare Trust, Qasim Shah, while working on all fronts, is focused on ensuring continuity of education on a priority basis. He has approved the plan to start the repair and renovation of the school as soon as the water levels recede.

He has additionally taken Friends Welfare Trust to take over the responsibility of ensuring a quality and standardized education program for the school. A collaborative effort will be rolled out to repair and ready the school premises for resuming the learning process for the children.

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (RTD) expressed his gratitude to the government of Kuwait which managed to send a delegation to the Pakistani nation at a difficult time.

He said that Friends Welfare Trust was established under the generous support of the Pakistani fraternity in Kuwait which was also running a hospital in Islamabad with a free dialysis facility and was now involved in extended relief operations in various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need to unite as a nation, putting aside political differences, to help Pakistan recover from this massive calamity. He reconfirmed his faith in Pakistan as a resilient and courageous nation and hoped that the recovery would be quick.