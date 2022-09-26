Telenor Pakistan Partners with Convex Interactive to Improve Customer Journey in Pakistan

Telenor Pakistan has entered a strategic partnership with Convex Interactive to launch Telenor Engage, a unified communication platform, to enable businesses to manage customer interactions and communications.

The signing took place at the 22nd ITCN Asia Conference in Karachi on 25, August 2022 with members of both organizations present.

Unifying both companies’ shared vision of bridging the gap between business and user, Telenor Engage is a one-of-its-kind platform in the industry, introduced by Telenor Pakistan and powered by Convex Interactive’s support.

The forum will help teams manage customer relationships, customer service and support, omnichannel customer communication, and customer insights.

Telenor Business customers will have access to an entire suite of customer engagement channels, enabling businesses to deliver rich, branded messages via WhatsApp and other digital mediums.

Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “Telenor Pakistan is at forefront of launching beyond connectivity innovative solutions to make Pakistan businesses future ready! Businesses today require a direct communication channel with their end users that allows them to interact in a unified manner.”

“Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) provides a cost-effective solution, where customers are equipped with the tools necessary to make their voices heard in an effective manner,” he added.

Aamir Irfan Siddiqui, CEO, Convex Interactive, said, “In today’s constantly evolving digital world, where one has multiple options, keeping your customer satisfied and happy is essential for your business to grow.”

“With Telenor Engage, a UCaaS platform, businesses can create engaging and impactful conversations using one unified platform taking customer interactions to the next level,” he added.

Telenor Engage will allow businesses to have an always-on instant reply for common inquiries and FAQs through dynamic chatbots regardless of working hours or agent availability.

In addition, it will enrich messages with multimedia images, documents, audio, video, and location attachments for a seamless conversation experience beyond text-only restrictions and language limitations.

The platform will engage customers with personalized offers, timely promotions, and special deals to maximize brand awareness, increase conversions, and boost customer loyalty while improving RoI and solving queries and issues faster and more efficiently.

Businesses can also reach out to their customers over their preferred communication channels while learning essential insights into the performance of their teams and customer satisfaction, all thanks to the implementation of UCaaS.