Huawei Mate 50 Pro Launched Globally With Flagship Specs

Earlier this month, Huawei unveiled its long-awaited flagship Mate phones in China including the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, and Mate 50E. Now the Mate 50 Pro has arrived in the international market with the same specs, but a higher price tag.

The other phones in the series are going to stay in China for now.

As mentioned earlier, the spec sheet is no different from the Chinese model. The phone has a 6.74” curved OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but it’s the 4G variant since Huawei has been stripped of its 5G privileges due to the US ban. You can choose between 256 GB/512 GB storage options, but there is only a single 8 GB RAM variant.

The international variant does not have satellite connectivity and boots EMUI 13 on top of Android 12 instead of Harmony OS.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. This setup is capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording and the selfie camera is a 13MP ultrawide sensor alongside a ToF unit.

Battery capacity is rated at 4,700 mAh with 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a starting price of €1,299 in Europe and the pricing will differ slightly in other regions. It will be available in Black, Silver, and Leather Orange color options.

Specifications