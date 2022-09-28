EU to Provide €265 Million to Pakistan Under Multi Indicative Programme

European Union (EU) has announced to provide €265 million under the Multi Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027.

This was disclosed by the deputy head of South and South-East Asia of the Brussels-based European Commission Ian Hoskins in a sub-group meeting of development cooperation of the Pakistan European Union Joint Commission.

He said that the EU will provide €265 million during the first three years in areas of green inclusive growth and human capital and governance, including the rule of law and human rights.

Multifaceted Development Cooperation

Meanwhile, Pakistan and European Union agreed on multifaceted development cooperation agenda in several sectors such as smart agriculture, economic growth, sustainable infrastructure, technical and vocational education, climate and green development, digital transformation, and health.

During the sub-group meeting, both sides discussed the level of present development cooperation, with an emphasis on cooperation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-stricken areas and resolved to deepen their relationship for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union’s total ongoing portfolio in Pakistan is worth €630.19 million for 38 projects. Since 2001, over € 1.9 Billion have been provided to Pakistan. The Flood Relief Assistance from the European Union to Pakistan amounts to € 44.24 million.