Tata Launches All-Electric Hatchback in India at Suzuki Alto’s Price

Indian automotive industry continues to make major leaps forward with the launch of indigenized high-tech yet cheap cars. In a recent development, Tata Motors has launched a small and affordable electric vehicle (EV) in India, called Tata Tiago.

Tata Tiago is a subcompact all-electric hatchback that has no direct competitors. However, in terms of dimensions, it competes with Suzuki Celerio (Cultus in Pakistan), United Alpha, and Kia Picanto.

The vehicle has the following features:

2 battery sizes — 24 kWh that allows for 315 km range (MIDC) and 19.2 kWh that allows for 250 km range

Automatic climate control standard

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Cruise control

4 regenerative braking modes

Multi-drive modes

It has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back. It also has 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology. Tiago offers several basic features such as:

Immobilizer System

Powered Windows

Keyless Entry

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Digital Instrument Cluster

Smart Infotainment System with Apple Carplay Connectivity

Manual AC

At the starting price ($10,370 or INR 849,000) equivalent to almost Rs. 2.5 million, Tiago EV is one of the cheapest EVs in India and deliveries start in January 2023.

Pakistani Indigenous EV

Last month, Pakistan saw the unveiling of its first indigenous EV called Nur E75. Developed by the DICE foundation, a US-based NGO run by Pakistanis, the electric hatchback aims to break into a market dominated by economy cars like Suzuki Alto.

Nur-E will be sold under a company called Jaxari whose name was inspired by the Muslim scientist Ismail-al-Jazari. It has a 107HP/200Nm single electric motor, with a top speed of 127 km/hr.

It will feature a 35 KWh battery which the company claims will be good for 200 km of range with the AC on. Charging will take about 7-8 hours through a regular charger, and around 2 hours from a faster DC charger.

According to Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, founder and chairman of the DICE Foundation, Nur-E 75 competes with Nissan Leaf and Honda e which are priced at $35,000-$45,000 internationally, however, it will be priced lower than that in Pakistan.

Given its category, Nur could be priced around Rs. 3-4 million, though the pricing isn’t confirmed yet.