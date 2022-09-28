How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Lahore for Pakistan Vs. England Series

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has completed traffic arrangements for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. England T20I matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a recent update highlighting the alternate routes, the department will keep Canal Road open for traffic on both sides as per usual. Furthermore, the traffic will be able to pass through Firdous Market, M.M. Alam Road, Hussain Chowk, Money Market, Main Boulevard, and Siddique Center.

The road will also remain open for traffic going from Firdous Market Center Point, and Kalma Chowk to Barkat Market. Likewise, the roadway between Siddique Trade Center Fountain No. 1 and Jail Road Bridge to Qartaba Chowk Clock Tower will remain open for normal traffic.

Ferozpur Road will remain open for traffic on both sides as per usual. Similarly, Mall Road, Jail Road, M.M. Alam Road, and Canal road will remain open for all traffic.

Wahdat Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, and Peco Road will also remain open.

Parking

The department has also issued a parking plan for those who wish to watch the cricket matches. According to the update:

Those arriving from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, and Ferozpur Road via Qainchi, Walton Road, Cavalry Ground, Jinnah Flyover, Firdous Market, and Hussain Chowk will park their vehicles in the Liberty parking

Those coming from Defence and Walton Road via Cavalry Ground, Jinnah Flyover, Firdous Market, and Hussain Chowk will also park their vehicles in the Liberty parking

Fans coming from Thokar Niaz Baig, Wahdat Road, and Ichhra via New Campus Burj and Barkat Market will park their cars near Gulberg Government College for Boys on Hali Road

Visitors from WAPDA Town, Garden Town, Johar Town, and Township via Faisal Town and Barkat Market will park their vehicles near Gulberg Government College for Boys on Hali Road

Those arriving from Gulberg and Cantt. area will park their cars in the LDA Parking Plaza near Sunfort Hotel

These traffic arrangements will remain in effect on September 28, 30, and October 2.