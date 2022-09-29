Meta’s Annual Marketing Summit is Coming to Pakistan to Help Businesses Get Future-Ready

Meta is expanding its annual Marketing Summit on Thursday, 29 September 2022 to more countries in Asia Pacific this year, which includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, and Sri Lanka.

The Summit will bring together global and regional leaders to explore and discuss technologies and trends impacting our businesses today, such as Business Messaging, Metaverse & Marketing, Discovery Commerce, Creators for Business, and many more.

The Summit, which is the fourth installment in Southeast Asia, will expand to these countries for the first time this year.

The Summit will feature opening addresses by Michelle Klein, VP, Global Business Marketing, and Benjamin Joe, Vice President for Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets at Meta who will talk about the future of the metaverse and opportunities for businesses, and how Meta is supporting the metaverse ecosystem through collaboration with industry partners, experts, and policymakers.

Following, the opening session, Jordi Fornies, Director for Emerging Markets at Meta in Asia Pacific, and Rafael Frankel, Public Policy Director for Emerging Markets at Meta in Asia Pacific, will talk about Meta’s core beliefs to build products that act as a bridge to help people connect, find communities and grow businesses — to be at the intersection where businesses meet communities.

They will also share some of the initiatives to drive digital up-skilling and transformation for businesses in these emerging markets in APAC, and shine a light on inspiring businesses that have reinvented their business models to adapt to challenges.

“We are excited to bring Meta’s annual Marketing Summit to Pakistan this year. Our theme for this year is ‘Where today meets tomorrow’, where we will dive into the key trends and technologies to help businesses and communities discover opportunities to grow their business and drive economic growth,” said Jordi Fornies, Director for Emerging Markets at Meta in Asia Pacific.

“This annual Summit is an exciting opportunity for people to exchange ideas and insights and form meaningful connections with others, and to help them navigate the challenges of tomorrow,” Jordi added.

Meta has been supporting the growth and sustainability of businesses in Pakistan, whether it’s a large business with a portfolio of products or services, or a small business with a really good idea.

According to Meta’s Global State of Small Businesses study which was released earlier this year, 75pc of women-led SMBs and 83pc of men-led SMBs using the Facebook platform globally reported that they were operational or engaging in revenue-generating activities.

Moreover, 35pc and 34pc of SMBs, respectively, in Pakistan and the Philippines were planning to have only in-person operations.

With more businesses in Pakistan continuing to defy odds and attain their full potential post-COVID19, the main questions they have in mind would be how to navigate the technologies and trends impacting their businesses today and tomorrow.

“This is one of the questions we sought to discuss at the Meta Marketing Summit, together with global and regional marketing leaders, such as Eva Chen, VP, Fashion Partnerships at Meta, and Gary Vaynerchuck, Chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia,” added Jordi.

How to Join

The Meta Marketing Summit is a fully virtual event and you can choose how you want to enjoy the Summit as Meta is offering these three options:

First, you can watch the Summit throughout the day tomorrow with interactive elements such as Live Q&A with Meta experts to answer your questions.

Second, if you prefer to watch specific sessions or browse around, you can go to the Watch Anytime library where you have access to the full range of content.

Third, if you are short on time or you are on the move, you can listen to the podcasts with quick summaries of our main content.

These options are available on the Meta Marketing Summit website starting from 29 September until October 31, 2022.