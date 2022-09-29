People’s Bus Service Route Altered For Gushan-e-Hadid Residents

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced Wednesday that the People’s Bus Service Route No 8 will be extended from Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower.

He stated that the extension of the route is to facilitate the dwellers of Gulshan-e-Hadid residents. Previously, this route’s bus ran from Gulshan-e-Hadid to Malir Halt.

The 36-kilometer route begins in Gulshan-e-Hadid and continues till Tower via Allah Wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drig Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press, and City Station.

Other Routes

Earlier this month, Sindh government issued a complete list of People’s Bus Service routes. The notification highlights the following details:

Route 1 stretches between Khokhra Paar and PT Tower.

Route 2 from North Nazimabad to Landhi, via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA Chorangi.

Route 3 from Nagin Chorangi to Korangi passing through North Nazimabad and Civic Center.

Route 4 goes from North Karachi to Tower, via Al-Asif square, Federal B area, and Empress market.

Route 5 stretches between Surjani town and Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area, going through Zia-ud-din Chorangi, KDA Chorangi, and Musa Colony.

Route 6 starts from Orangi and goes through Singer Chorangi, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Garden, DHA Phase 1, ending at Shan Chorangi.

Route 7 goes from Mosamyaat, through Baldia Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and the Federal B area, to Gadafi Town.

Route 8 goes from at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, through Malir, Steel Town, PAF Base Faisal, Karsaz, Metropole, Jang Press, and City Station, to Tower.

Route 9 stretches between Numaish Chorangi and Sea View Karachi, going through Capri Cinema, Zainab Market, and Metropole.

Furthermore, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the urgent rehabilitation of all People’s Bus Service routes. He approved Rs. 1.5 billion for the repairs.