Dar Asks IMF Mission Chief to Include Flood Damages in Next Review

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief Nathan Porter.

Nathan Porter shared IMF’s assessment of the challenges facing the economy. He also expressed IMF’s support for Pakistan in the current hour of need. The IMF Mission Chief also discussed the support of international lenders for the country to mitigate the effects of flash floods.

The Finance Minister apprised him that the government is aiming to address structural issues so that Pakistan is able to end its fiscal deficit and move towards sustainable growth. He stated that the government would take measures to reduce the burden on the economy while protecting the vulnerable sections of the population.

The Finance Minister also briefed IMF Mission Chief regarding the economic situation caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan and its impact on infrastructure, crops, and the livelihood of the people.

The Finance Minister recalled the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Managing Director (MD) IMF Kristalina Georgieva during his visit to the United States where she vowed to support Pakistan in the difficult situation and reconsider the program conditions.