FBR Likely to Extend Date for Filing Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not announced extended timings of working hours of the field formations and extended hours for deposit of tax at banks on Sep 30, indicating possible extension in the filing of income tax returns for one month period.

Banks are usually open late at night on the last date of filing returns for collection of taxes. This year there is no such announcement for extended working hours of banks and FBR’s field formations on September 30, 2022. This is a clear indication of a possible extension in the time period for filing income tax returns for one month period.

Almost all business associations, trade bodies and chambers, and associations have approached the FBR seeking an extension in the filing of tax returns for at least one month.