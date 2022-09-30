FCA for August Decreased by Only 20 Paise per Unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a small amount for fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges for the month of August by 20 paise per unit.

During a public hearing held in NEPRA Headquarters here on Wednesday, NEPRA officials stated that FCA charges for August will remain at Rs. 4.14 per unit. Furthermore, renewed FCA charges will remain applicable for one month only.

ALSO READ Nepra to Decide Rate to Buy Electricity from Solar-Powered Consumers

For July, the FCA charged by Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (DISCOs) stood at Rs. 4.34 per unit.

NEPRA officials stated that FCA charges will be applicable to customers of all DISCOs with an exception of lifeline consumers. The charges will also not be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

It was also shared that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had submitted the request for an increase of 22 paise per unit in FCA charges.