Nepra’s Public Hearing on September 27 to Decide Rate to Buy Electricity from Solar-Powered Consumers

The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scheduled a public hearing to amend the rules for the solar panel and net metering that can increase the bills for households using such systems.

The hearing is regarding the amendments in the NEPRA Alternative and Renewable Energy Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulation, 2015, on 27 September 2022, says a Nepra announcement.

“What should be the buyback price for excess units delivered by the Distributed Generators (Net Metering consumers) in the system?”, reads the question raised by Nepra in its announcement.

Previously, NEPRA had sought to amend these regulations to reduce the payment for distributor generators of net metering by nearly 30 percent.

Users supplying power to WAPDA via net metering would likely suffer a 20 percent loss, while some consumers may now be required to pay the bill.

The Authority had proposed the following amendments and sought the comments of the general public and stakeholders regarding these amendments:

Single-stage, two-envelope bidding

Straight-Line tariff

70 percent dollar indexation of tariff

Benchmark tariff by NEPRA

Guaranteed purchase of power

Land and interconnection to be provided by the government

Exemption on all import-related duties and taxes

The existing Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) and Implementation Agreement (IA) will be used

COD within 12 months of EPA signing

Term: 25 years on a BOOT basis

15 percent income tax

Payment guaranteed on 60th day after invoice through Bank Debit

The hearing will discuss the feedback the Authority received and the main issue would be the determination of the buyback price of excess units delivered by the Distributed Generator (Net Metering Consumer) in the system.