NdcTech Partners With Red Hat to Leverage Cloud-Native and Open-Source Solutions

NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions, to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.

As part of this collaboration between the two entities, Red Hat recognizes NdcTech as a regional systems integrator in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. NdcTech is also one of the 42 implementation partners for banking software company Temenos, which recently expanded its collaboration with Red Hat to integrate open-source solutions with Temenos cloud-native banking services. NdcTech is committed to working closely with both Temenos and Red Hat to help organizations navigate this new world of digital banking using Temenos digital and core banking solutions such as Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

Red Hat and NdcTech have initiated a pilot program through which NdcTech’s Temenos certified consultants will receive Red Hat Training and hands-on experience in implementing Red Hat solutions, including Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Application Services. NdcTech will help ensure the delivery of an integrated and properly functioning environment to the end customers. The pilot will allow NdcTech to offer more versatile and flexible cloud-native deployment options of Temenos and Red Hat solutions to their new and existing customers.

Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio provides increased scalability and flexibility with enhanced security features to help reduce costs for organizations to deliver more streamlined customer experiences and services based on hybrid cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, NdcTech and Red Hat will target new markets with offerings supported by innovative cloud-native technologies and better support customers with go-to-market strategies.

On this occasion, Ammara Masood, CEO NdcTech said:

We are delighted to have a strategic collaboration with Red Hat at a global level, the world’s leading provider of open-source enterprise solutions. Through this collaboration, we will build expertise in the latest cloud-native and containerized modern stacks using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Application Services supporting Temenos solutions. NdcTech will now transform its banking clients on the most modern architectures and fast pace their modernization journeys onto the cloud. We also believe that this will further strengthen our capabilities and vision to build banks of the future.

“Collaborating with a robust ecosystem of capable, expert partners such as NdcTech is critical in supporting customers within the financial services industry and beyond to better build and manage hybrid cloud environments at the scale and speed they need. In establishing this pilot program with NdcTech, we are bringing together expertise across Red Hat, Temenos and NdcTech to better enable customers with digital banking solutions built on Red Hat open hybrid cloud solutions such as Red Hat OpenShift. Having been recently named as Technology Partner of the Year by Temenos, Red Hat looks forward to collaborating with other Temenos partners like NdcTech to translate to solid technical foundation into business value for our banking customers,” said Rob Spittel, Director, Global FSI Ecosystem, Red Hat.