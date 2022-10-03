Over 90% of Pakistan’s Eligible Population is Now Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Recent data has revealed that around 92 percent of the eligible Pakistani population has been immunized against COVID-19.

According to reports, the coronavirus vaccination has been administered to 100 percent of Sindh’s eligible population, putting it above all other provinces, including Islamabad, which has a 92 percent vaccinated population.

As far as other provinces/territories are concerned, Punjab has a 91 percent immunized population, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 72 percent, Balochistan has 60 percent, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has 65 percent.

Note here that out of 14,31,90,050 individuals eligible for vaccination, 131,708,311 have been vaccinated against the contagious virus. However, the country has reported another 50 cases, which has taken the total number of cases to 1,572,598.

Furthermore, the latest numbers from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (MoNHRSC) show that the nationwide tally of fatalities has reached 30,616.

Pakistan has carried out 10,139 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 50 came out positive indicating a 0.49 percent positivity ratio, while 45 patients are in critical care.

Ways to Prevent the Disease

The Government of Pakistan (GoP) has issued guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19, which are as follows:

People must use face masks in closed and crowded places.

People must avoid going to public spaces and unnecessary social gatherings with a large number of people.

People are advised to keep their hands clean at all times.

People must avoid close contact with the person showing symptoms of coronavirus.

